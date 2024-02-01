Short Interest in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) Declines By 6.0%

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 271,200 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 288,500 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.93, for a total transaction of $426,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,222.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Littelfuse by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 86 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 374.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LFUS stock traded down $3.43 on Thursday, hitting $238.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,072. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Littelfuse has a fifty-two week low of $212.80 and a fifty-two week high of $309.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.05.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02. The firm had revenue of $533.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.76 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LFUS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

