Short Interest in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Declines By 9.5%

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,510,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the December 31st total of 6,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

LQDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Liquidia from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Liquidia from $15.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

In other Liquidia news, CEO Roger Jeffs acquired 139,665 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,001.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,588,163.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Caligan Partners Lp purchased 1,117,318 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,996.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $80,771,566.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LQDA. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 134.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Liquidia stock opened at $12.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $829.42 million, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 0.02. Liquidia has a 1-year low of $5.71 and a 1-year high of $13.86.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 million. Research analysts forecast that Liquidia will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

