Short Interest in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Increases By 8.2%

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,800 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the December 31st total of 617,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 653,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research firms recently commented on KRNT. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Kornit Digital from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Kornit Digital from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNT opened at $17.11 on Thursday. Kornit Digital has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.55 million, a P/E ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. Kornit Digital had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 33.90%. The firm had revenue of $59.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.05 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Kornit Digital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Kornit Digital by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kornit Digital by 21.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Kornit Digital by 2.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. 93.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

