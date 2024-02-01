Short Interest in Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Rises By 5.8%

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 406,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
KROS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keros Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.20.
Shares of NASDAQ KROS opened at $55.36 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.22. Keros Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.96.
Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.
