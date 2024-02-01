Short Interest in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declines By 9.6%

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 31st total of 3,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,960,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

International Flavors & Fragrances Trading Down 0.4 %

IFF opened at $80.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 448.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $62.11 and a 52 week high of $116.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.54.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.71.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Flavors & Fragrances

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 196.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,882 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,771,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $459,340,000 after buying an additional 70,034 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 67.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,630 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,805,000 after buying an additional 44,450 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,163 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 195.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

