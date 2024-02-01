Short Interest in H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declines By 6.7%

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,300 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 711,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in H&E Equipment Services by 396.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.15% of the company’s stock.

Get H&E Equipment Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. StockNews.com raised H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of HEES stock opened at $53.79 on Thursday. H&E Equipment Services has a 52-week low of $32.33 and a 52-week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is presently 23.86%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for H&E Equipment Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&E Equipment Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.