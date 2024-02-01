Short Interest in Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Grows By 5.8%

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 152,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, with a total value of $50,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,312,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,029,925.09. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLSI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. 4.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greenwich LifeSciences Stock Performance

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $8.64 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.37 and its 200-day moving average is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 1.04. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

(Get Free Report)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

