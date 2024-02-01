Short Interest in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expands By 5.1%

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,480,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EXTR. UBS Group downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.64.

In related news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 28,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total value of $464,189.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,129,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,435,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 314,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,173,000 after buying an additional 9,643 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 214.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 437,642 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 298,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 36.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,443,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,651,000 after purchasing an additional 648,231 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth $38,999,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Extreme Networks by 60.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 121,568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXTR traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $13.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,221. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.99. Extreme Networks has a 1 year low of $12.95 and a 1 year high of $32.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $353.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.95 million. Extreme Networks had a return on equity of 112.23% and a net margin of 6.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

