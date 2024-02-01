Short Interest in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) Drops By 7.3%

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the December 31st total of 31,500 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of EIGR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.18. 619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,758. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $89.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.01.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($12.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 332.49% and a negative net margin of 590.80%. The company had revenue of $3.21 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Eiger BioPharmaceuticals will post -49.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 102,103 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 36,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 62.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

