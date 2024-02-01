Short Interest in Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Increases By 6.6%

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the December 31st total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 819,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.1 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Eastern Bankshares

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,367,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,244,000 after buying an additional 100,820 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,666,000 after buying an additional 344,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,926,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after buying an additional 1,979,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,001,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,268,000 after buying an additional 667,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastern Bankshares by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,836,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Eastern Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.52. 118,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,021. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Eastern Bankshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Eastern Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.21%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit accounts.

