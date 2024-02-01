Short Interest in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Drops By 6.7%

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,820,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 31st total of 6,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $206.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $171.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.12.

Diamondback Energy Trading Down 2.0 %

FANG opened at $153.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.68 and its 200-day moving average is $153.61. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.88.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 38.84% and a return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

