Short Interest in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) Decreases By 8.9%

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 881,500 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 967,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of CODI stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.89 and a beta of 1.78. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $23.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.54.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $569.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.60 million. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 11.86%. Equities analysts expect that Compass Diversified will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 370.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Compass Diversified in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Elias Sabo purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $688,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 675,549 shares in the company, valued at $15,503,849.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider James Bottiglieri bought 5,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,843.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elias Sabo bought 30,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $688,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 675,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,503,849.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 65,123 shares of company stock worth $1,461,132 and sold 51,218 shares worth $1,214,774. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 352.9% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Compass Diversified in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

