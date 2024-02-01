Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Holdings Increased by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 37.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,273 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,348 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shopify Price Performance

NYSE SHOP opened at $80.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.01. The company has a market cap of $102.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.99 and a beta of 2.28. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $83.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHOP. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Shopify from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

