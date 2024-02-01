Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE) Raises Dividend to GBX 14.90 Per Share

Shoe Zone plc (LON:SHOE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.90 ($0.19) per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shoe Zone’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shoe Zone Stock Performance
Shares of SHOE stock opened at GBX 247.50 ($3.15) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 232.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 231.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.81. The firm has a market cap of £114.42 million, a PE ratio of 882.14 and a beta of 1.29. Shoe Zone has a 12 month low of GBX 197.55 ($2.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 269 ($3.42).
Shoe Zone Company Profile
