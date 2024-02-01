Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.150-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schneider National also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-1.30 EPS.

NYSE:SNDR traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.41. 245,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 714,124. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $31.74.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.18). Schneider National had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Schneider National will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Schneider National from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 223.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Schneider National by 240.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers over the road freight transportation services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment across either network or dedicated configurations.

