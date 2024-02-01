Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Invests $216,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth approximately $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares in the last quarter. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $144.31 on Thursday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $147.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

PSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

