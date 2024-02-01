Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $261,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWR opened at $76.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $64.66 and a 1 year high of $78.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

