Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $175.51 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.78 and its 200 day moving average is $167.07.
About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
