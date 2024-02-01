Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,103 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVS shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. HSBC started coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

Shares of CVS stock opened at $74.37 on Thursday. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $90.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.12%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

