Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $222,000 Stock Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 228.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $165.88 on Thursday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $122.20 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $164.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.32.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.96%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

