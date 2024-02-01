Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in Intel by 396.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 819 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. The company has a market cap of $182.14 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intel

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.36 per share, for a total transaction of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,234,676. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.