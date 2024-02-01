Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 5,605 Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Avant Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 95,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 208,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $514,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 80,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 7,529 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $78.16.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

