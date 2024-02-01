Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 127 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,046 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 47,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.92, for a total value of $25,591,006.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,003,651.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 258,037 shares of company stock worth $127,771,740. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.33.

Netflix Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $564.11 on Thursday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $579.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $488.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $442.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

