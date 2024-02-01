Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,299 Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 431.4% in the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Price Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.09. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

