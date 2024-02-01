Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,296 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $5,592,000. Guidance Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth about $599,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 130,043 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,565,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $162,162,000 after buying an additional 54,563 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COP shares. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.68.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:COP opened at $111.86 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.66. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

