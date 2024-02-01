Savant Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Savant Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 84,407,589 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $631,922,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 87,332.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,511,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,738,000 after buying an additional 7,502,751 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citigroup by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,223,000 after buying an additional 5,180,027 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Citigroup by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,285,000 after buying an additional 3,986,558 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.62.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $56.17 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $57.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($1.89). The firm had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.71 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.13%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

