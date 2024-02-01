Savant Capital LLC Sells 4,548 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Savant Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,548 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG opened at $141.80 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.86 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total transaction of $9,831,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,681,076.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,439 shares of company stock valued at $25,954,116 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.77.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

