Savant Capital LLC Purchases 286 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Fiserv during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FISV stock opened at $141.87 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.09.

About Fiserv



Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

