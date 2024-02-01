Savant Capital LLC Has $883,000 Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 25.9% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 10.2% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 6.1% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $594.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $80.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.36. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $658.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $516.24.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KLAC. TD Cowen upped their price target on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. New Street Research began coverage on KLA in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

