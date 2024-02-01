Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.20-1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.825-1.925 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 1.200-1.300 EPS.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sanmina from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

NASDAQ:SANM traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.45. 75,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,698. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.80. Sanmina has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 271.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 88,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 64,405 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,285,000. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Sanmina by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,778 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,653,000 after acquiring an additional 11,175 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Sanmina by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

