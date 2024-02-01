Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Saia Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of SAIA opened at $450.58 on Thursday. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $472.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average is $413.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Saia by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saia by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Saia
Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.
