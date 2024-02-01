Saia (SAIA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIAGet Free Report) is scheduled to release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Saia to post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Saia Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SAIA opened at $450.58 on Thursday. Saia has a 12 month low of $244.69 and a 12 month high of $472.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $429.51 and its 200-day moving average is $413.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saia

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Saia by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $661,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Saia by 11.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Saia by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,980,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SAIA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their target price for the company from $450.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Saia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $460.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $419.39.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated 191 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 6,200 tractors and 20,800 trailers.

