RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Marco Investment Management LLC

Marco Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,359 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in RTX by 136.5% in the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Redburn Atlantic cut RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.71.

RTX Price Performance

RTX opened at $91.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.19. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $104.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $131.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.68, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.