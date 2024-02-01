RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,919 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in RPM International were worth $3,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in RPM International during the first quarter worth $56,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in RPM International by 1,000.0% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in RPM International during the second quarter worth $81,000. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in RPM International by 31.7% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RPM International during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on RPM International from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on RPM International from $110.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho assumed coverage on RPM International in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on RPM International from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $106.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.25. RPM International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.52 and a twelve month high of $113.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.01). RPM International had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total transaction of $4,556,335.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,117,072 shares in the company, valued at $107,272,424.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 2,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $254,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,069. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 47,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.03, for a total value of $4,556,335.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,117,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,272,424.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RPM International Profile

(Free Report)

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Articles

