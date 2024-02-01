Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12, RTT News reports. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 34.59%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:RCL traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $126.39. 2,707,513 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,349. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $59.37 and a 1 year high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84 and a beta of 2.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on RCL. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, December 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $95.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.93.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,391 shares in the company, valued at $9,911,055. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 24,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.90, for a total value of $2,641,178.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,597,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,507 shares of company stock worth $76,012,718 over the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6,430.3% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,253 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

