Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 22.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $97.61 on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $77.90 and a 1 year high of $104.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.71. The firm has a market cap of $137.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a $1.0155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

