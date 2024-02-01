Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target to $46.00

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on EAT. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.80. 334,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,347,887. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.15.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 84.94% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. Brinker International’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Brinker International news, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 14,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $609,402.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,739.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total value of $452,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,567.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brinker International during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brinker International by 68.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Brinker International by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

