Roth Capital Comments on Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported €0.03 ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.01 ($0.01) by €0.02 ($0.02). Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of €3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €3.50 million.

Shares of IDR opened at €6.22 ($6.76) on Tuesday. Idaho Strategic Resources has a 12-month low of €4.47 ($4.86) and a 12-month high of €7.10 ($7.72). The company has a market cap of $76.26 million, a PE ratio of 51.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Idaho Strategic Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 8,404.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 18,742 shares in the last quarter. 8.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

