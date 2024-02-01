RiverFront Investment Group LLC Grows Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the third quarter worth about $25,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 545.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 227.7% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 154 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $273.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.76 and a 12-month high of $279.99.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 53.92%. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $58,763,795.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $2,084,688.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,152 shares in the company, valued at $7,456,790.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 7,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.17, for a total value of $1,977,510.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,763,795.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,707 shares of company stock valued at $22,738,021 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.55.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

