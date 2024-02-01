Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 131,648 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after buying an additional 1,587,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on REXR. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Rexford Industrial Realty from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Shares of REXR stock opened at $52.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.91. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a one year low of $41.56 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

