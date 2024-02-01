Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Cut to “Neutral” at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $9.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $16.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.44.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $5.03 on Monday. Revance Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.03 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $56.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 82,177 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 43,389 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 351.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 57,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Revance Therapeutics by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

