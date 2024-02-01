Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 129,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $7,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Fastenal by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 20,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total transaction of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at $380,629.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,830 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,831 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $68.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $70.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

