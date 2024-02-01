Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for TELUS Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Cormark boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for TELUS in a research note issued on Monday, January 29th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.69. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for TELUS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TU. Bank of America decreased their price target on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 27th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $17.91 on Tuesday. TELUS has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $21.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of TELUS by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 304,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in TELUS by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,025 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in TELUS by 4,575.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,224 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,624 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in TELUS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,864,424 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $600,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TELUS by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

