Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $9.23 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Repay from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of RPAY opened at $7.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Repay has a 1-year low of $5.61 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $74.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.73 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 14.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Eugene Sullivan sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $259,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Repay by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Repay by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Repay in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repay by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. It operates in two segments, Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

