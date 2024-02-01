Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Receives $24.61 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.61.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

RLAY stock opened at $9.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62. Relay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.66.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.7% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 12.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

