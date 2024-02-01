Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Insider Sells $15,915.64 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Rahmer sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $15,915.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 514,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,378.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Rahmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 27th, Peter Rahmer sold 244 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $2,808.44.

RLAY opened at $9.25 on Thursday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $23.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.62.

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.78 million. Relay Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.10% and a negative net margin of 1,263.49%. Research analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Relay Therapeutics by 198.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares in the last quarter.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and GDC-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

