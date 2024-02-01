Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ (REGN) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,076.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

REGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $885.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $950.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and issued a $850.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $915.00 to $914.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $925.52.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $942.78 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $880.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $830.79. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $965.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.39 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 18.61%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $1,119,806. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $2,571,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,062,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael S. Brown sold 2,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $1,840,002.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,884,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after buying an additional 186,215 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,626,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

