Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in O. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Realty Income by 11.2% during the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 7,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,020,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 83,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,268,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,373,000 after purchasing an additional 146,517 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 48,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Realty Income

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on O shares. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of O stock opened at $54.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.95. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $45.03 and a twelve month high of $68.85.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 233.33%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

