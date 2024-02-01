Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.540 EPS.

Rayonier Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 192,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.12%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Rayonier by 39.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 17.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 663,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,881,000 after buying an additional 97,828 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 221.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 360,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,269,000 after buying an additional 248,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 274,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,804,000 after buying an additional 38,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier by 29.7% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 46,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

