Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) Posts Earnings Results

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17, RTT News reports. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $467.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Rayonier updated its FY24 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.400-0.540 EPS.
Rayonier Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of Rayonier stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.11. 192,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,970. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.99 and its 200 day moving average is $30.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.32 and a beta of 1.06. Rayonier has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $37.79.
Rayonier Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 211.12%.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RYN. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rayonier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.
Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.
