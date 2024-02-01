Raymond James Raises First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Price Target to $38.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Mid Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.50.

FMBH opened at $31.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $750.24 million, a P/E ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $21.77 and a 12-month high of $35.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 29.02%.

In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of First Mid Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,182.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clay M. Dean sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $30,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,058 shares in the company, valued at $309,182.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Todd J. James sold 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $371,272.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMBH. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the second quarter worth $29,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 131.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 310.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 91.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

