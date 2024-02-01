Raymond James Raises ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) Price Target to $28.00

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Free Report) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut ConnectOne Bancorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Hovde Group began coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConnectOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.25.

Shares of CNOB opened at $22.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.30 and its 200 day moving average is $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $881.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.30. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.85%.

In other ConnectOne Bancorp news, Director Stephen T. Boswell purchased 8,000 shares of ConnectOne Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.95 per share, with a total value of $151,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,704.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 98.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 69.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

